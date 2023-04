What Limits Will the World Health Organization Recommend for PFOA and PFOS in Drinking Water?

WHO proposed provisional guidance values (pGVs) of 100 ppt individually for PFOA and PFOS and a combined pGV of 500 ppt for total PFAS, with total PFAS based on the 29 PFAS compounds reliably measured with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) analytical methods for drinking water. Once finalized, these guidelines will represent the position of the United Nations regarding PFAS in drinking water and are likely to be adopted by many countries around the world. Several countries have promulgated or proposed drinking water limits for PFAS over the years, with the most recent ones trending to much lower levels. (3) The WHO draft guidelines are much higher than recent limits set by Denmark (2 ppt for four PFAS) or proposed by Canada (30 ppt for total PFAS). (3,4) These guidelines could also have a significant impact on legal challenges to enacting drinking water standards for PFAS in the United States. On March 14, 2023, EPA posted a prepublication rule proposing drinking water standards of 4 ppt individually for PFOA and PFOS, along with health-based goals of 0 ppt for these two PFAS, and a hazard index for the combined concentrations of PFHxS, HFPO-DA, PFNA, and PFBS. (5) EPA expects to promulgate these standards within a year with a compliance date by 2026.

It is critically important for the safety of drinking water worldwide that WHO recommendations are based on the best available science on the health effects of PFAS and the effectiveness of drinking water treatment technology. Here we explain why the draft WHO guidance values are not based on the best available science and should be extensively revised before they are finalized.

The World Health Organization (WHO) updates Guidelines for Drinking-Water Quality (GDWQ) on a periodic basis and is in the process of adding perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) to the fourth edition of these guidelines. (1) On September 29, 2022, the GDWQ chemical working group released a draft “PFOS and PFOA in Drinking Water” background document for public comment recommending limits for these chemicals. (2) WHO received 25 sets of comments but has not yet disclosed the comments or announced when the guidelines will be finalized.

WHO’s Guidelines for Drinking-Water Quality state that health-based guidance values (HBGVs) are established when there is credible evidence of the occurrence of the chemical in drinking water, combined with evidence of actual or potential toxicity. An HBGV represents the chemical concentration that is not expected to result in any significant risk to health over a lifetime of consumption. These values are usually based on international chemical risk assessments from WHO’s chemical safety team. In certain cases, WHO recommends a pGV higher than the health-based value, taking into consideration practical issues such as the feasibility of monitoring or drinking water remediation technologies.

In the background document on PFOA and PFOS, the GDWQ working group reviews limited scientific studies on the health effects of these chemicals. (2) No criteria are given for selecting the studies, and the document does not cite the systematic reviews of the PFAS health effects literature conducted by the European Food Safety Authority in 2020, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry in 2021, or both the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and the U.S. EPA in 2022. (6−9) On the basis of the selected studies, the working group concludes that the uncertainties in identifying the critical health end point are too significant to calculate a HBGV. Instead, the working group proposes pGVs using global data on the occurrence of PFAS, available analytical methods, and treatment achievability.

The working group maintains that it is reasonable to assume that high-pressure membranes such as reverse osmosis (RO) and granular activated carbon (GAC) treatment can reliably reduce PFOA and PFOS concentrations to <100 ppt. They describe the removal effectiveness of ion exchange (IEX) as less certain but indicate that IEX can be effective in cases in which charged PFAS species are predominant. They propose individual pGVs of 100 ppt for PFOA and PFOS as corresponding to >90% removal achievability with high-pressure membranes, GAC, and IEX under optimized conditions and operation. The working group acknowledges that most studies of drinking water systems had <500 ppt PFAS mixtures but state that the combined pGV of 500 ppt for all 29 chemicals measured by EPA’s analytical methods “should be achievable” by high-pressure membranes and GAC.