RETURN TO ARTICLES ASAP

What Limits Will the World Health Organization Recommend for PFOA and PFOS in Drinking Water?

  • Elizabeth Southerland*
    Elizabeth Southerland
    Office of Science and Technology, Office of Water, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Washington, D.C. 20460, United States
    *[email protected]
    More by Elizabeth Southerland
    View Biography
    •  and 
  • Linda S. Birnbaum
    Linda S. Birnbaum
    National Institute of Environmental Health Science and National Toxicology Program, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina 27709, United States
    Duke University, Durham, North Carolina 27708, United States
    More by Linda S. Birnbaum
    Orcidhttps://orcid.org/0000-0001-5429-5658
Publication Date (Web):April 26, 2023
https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.3c02260
© 2023 American Chemical Society
Introduction

The World Health Organization (WHO) updates Guidelines for Drinking-Water Quality (GDWQ) on a periodic basis and is in the process of adding perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) to the fourth edition of these guidelines. (1) On September 29, 2022, the GDWQ chemical working group released a draft “PFOS and PFOA in Drinking Water” background document for public comment recommending limits for these chemicals. (2) WHO received 25 sets of comments but has not yet disclosed the comments or announced when the guidelines will be finalized.
It is critically important for the safety of drinking water worldwide that WHO recommendations are based on the best available science on the health effects of PFAS and the effectiveness of drinking water treatment technology. Here we explain why the draft WHO guidance values are not based on the best available science and should be extensively revised before they are finalized.
WHO proposed provisional guidance values (pGVs) of 100 ppt individually for PFOA and PFOS and a combined pGV of 500 ppt for total PFAS, with total PFAS based on the 29 PFAS compounds reliably measured with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) analytical methods for drinking water. Once finalized, these guidelines will represent the position of the United Nations regarding PFAS in drinking water and are likely to be adopted by many countries around the world. Several countries have promulgated or proposed drinking water limits for PFAS over the years, with the most recent ones trending to much lower levels. (3) The WHO draft guidelines are much higher than recent limits set by Denmark (2 ppt for four PFAS) or proposed by Canada (30 ppt for total PFAS). (3,4) These guidelines could also have a significant impact on legal challenges to enacting drinking water standards for PFAS in the United States. On March 14, 2023, EPA posted a prepublication rule proposing drinking water standards of 4 ppt individually for PFOA and PFOS, along with health-based goals of 0 ppt for these two PFAS, and a hazard index for the combined concentrations of PFHxS, HFPO-DA, PFNA, and PFBS. (5) EPA expects to promulgate these standards within a year with a compliance date by 2026.

Basis of WHO Provisional Guidelines

WHO’s Guidelines for Drinking-Water Quality state that health-based guidance values (HBGVs) are established when there is credible evidence of the occurrence of the chemical in drinking water, combined with evidence of actual or potential toxicity. An HBGV represents the chemical concentration that is not expected to result in any significant risk to health over a lifetime of consumption. These values are usually based on international chemical risk assessments from WHO’s chemical safety team. In certain cases, WHO recommends a pGV higher than the health-based value, taking into consideration practical issues such as the feasibility of monitoring or drinking water remediation technologies.
In the background document on PFOA and PFOS, the GDWQ working group reviews limited scientific studies on the health effects of these chemicals. (2) No criteria are given for selecting the studies, and the document does not cite the systematic reviews of the PFAS health effects literature conducted by the European Food Safety Authority in 2020, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry in 2021, or both the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and the U.S. EPA in 2022. (6−9) On the basis of the selected studies, the working group concludes that the uncertainties in identifying the critical health end point are too significant to calculate a HBGV. Instead, the working group proposes pGVs using global data on the occurrence of PFAS, available analytical methods, and treatment achievability.
The working group maintains that it is reasonable to assume that high-pressure membranes such as reverse osmosis (RO) and granular activated carbon (GAC) treatment can reliably reduce PFOA and PFOS concentrations to <100 ppt. They describe the removal effectiveness of ion exchange (IEX) as less certain but indicate that IEX can be effective in cases in which charged PFAS species are predominant. They propose individual pGVs of 100 ppt for PFOA and PFOS as corresponding to >90% removal achievability with high-pressure membranes, GAC, and IEX under optimized conditions and operation. The working group acknowledges that most studies of drinking water systems had <500 ppt PFAS mixtures but state that the combined pGV of 500 ppt for all 29 chemicals measured by EPA’s analytical methods “should be achievable” by high-pressure membranes and GAC.

Critique of WHO Provisional Guidelines

The WHO working group’s conclusion that there is significant uncertainty and lack of consensus on whether PFOA and PFOS can be linked to adverse health effects represents a striking and inappropriate disregard for the best available science. Most WHO HBGVs are based solely on animal data, with little or no health effects data from human studies. When human studies are available for WHO HBGVs, they are usually focused on highly exposed workers rather than the general population. The human and animal health effects data for PFOA and PFOS far exceed the evidence for most other contaminants with WHO HBGVs. The animal health effects data are highly consistent with the human health effects data, and both types of studies link exposure to PFOA, PFOS, and other PFAS with multiple health effects, including immune effects, increased cholesterol, liver, and thyroid problems, reproductive and developmental harm, and multiple types of cancer. In addition, the systematic reviews cited above identified PFOA and PFOS studies documenting multiple health effects in the general population’s range of exposure. (6−9) The epidemiologic data are substantial enough to inform EPA’s risk assessment process underlying their proposed drinking water standards for PFOA and PFOS.
The working group’s recommendation of pGVs appears to be arbitrary with no specific evidence that 100 ppt for PFOA and PFOS and 500 ppt for total PFAS are the lowest levels that can be reliably achieved, or that these proposed levels would be health protective. Canada recently proposed a limit of 30 ppt for total PFAS based on a review of technical feasibility, and EPA documented the feasibility of removing PFOA and PFOS below its proposed 4 ppt levels. (4,5) The WHO’s own data indicate that PFOA and PFOS concentrations in source water are generally <100 ppt, so the 90% removal used as the basis of the pGVs would result in a concentration of <10 ppt, not 100 ppt. In casting doubt on the effectiveness of IEX, the working group ignores EPA’s Drinking Water Treatability Database that documents that IEX removes ≥99% of PFOA and ≥90–99% of PFOS. (10) The two studies cited by the working group in support of the 100 ppt pGVs report removal efficiencies of ≫90%. The 2014 study included only one GAC treatment plant designed to remove PFAS, and that plant achieved nondetectable concentrations of all PFAS except for PFBA. (11) The 2020 study reported that a GAC treatment plant’s average removal efficiency ranged from 92% to 100% depending on the operation time of the filters. (12) The two studies cited by the working group in support of the 500 ppt pGV do not justify this value other than to demonstrate that multiple PFAS are removed by nanofiltration, GAC, and IEX, with nanofiltration being much more effective in removing short chain PFAS. (13,14)
The WHO working group failed to cite two reports by the New Jersey Drinking Water Quality Institute documenting seven different GAC treatment plants operating for years in the United States that removed PFOA, PFOS, and other PFAS chemicals to nondetectable levels. (15,16) Three of those GAC plants were treating groundwater with concentrations of PFOA or PFOS of >500 ppt to nondetectable levels. Since 2019, 12 New Jersey plants, seven that use GAC and five that use IEX, have been achieving nondetectable levels of PFOA and PFOS in >99.9% of treated water with detection limits ranging from 0.53 to 5 ppt. (17)

Conclusion

WHO’s PFAS draft guidance values misrepresent the effectiveness of affordable, readily available treatment technology and do not take into account the overwhelming global scientific evidence of serious health effects in epidemiological studies. At the same time that the European Chemicals Agency is considering restrictions on the manufacture and use of all PFAS on the basis of the scientific evidence, it is stunning that the WHO maintains no health-based guidance values can be developed. (18) To support the work of public health agencies worldwide providing people with safe drinking water, the WHO guidance levels need to be extensively revised.

Author Information

  • Corresponding Author
    • Elizabeth Southerland - Office of Science and Technology, Office of Water, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Washington, D.C. 20460, United States Email: [email protected]
  • Author
    • Linda S. Birnbaum - National Institute of Environmental Health Science and National Toxicology Program, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina 27709, United StatesDuke University, Durham, North Carolina 27708, United StatesOrcidhttps://orcid.org/0000-0001-5429-5658
  • Notes
    The authors declare no competing financial interest.

Elizabeth Southerland

Elizabeth Southerland received a Ph.D. in environmental science and engineering from Virginia Tech in 1982. She worked as a senior scientist and manager at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before retiring in 2017 as director of the Office of Science and Technology in the Office of Water. Since retirement, she has been a member of the Environmental Protection Network, testifying before Congress on environmental issues and providing technical assistance to communities.

Acknowledgments

The views expressed in this Viewpoint are those of the authors and do not reflect those of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the National Toxicology Program, or Duke University. The authors thank Gloria Post for sharing publicly available information on treatment technologies used by New Jersey water systems. The authors thank Alissa Cordner for helpful comments and suggestions.

References

This article references 18 other publications.

  1. 1
    World Health Organization. Guidelines for Drinking-water Quality, 4th ed.; 2017. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241549950 (accessed 2023-03-27).
  2. 2
    World Health Organization. PFOS and PFOA in Drinking-water: Background document for development of WHO Guidelines for Drinking-water Quality. 2022. https://www.who.int/teams/environment-climate-change-and-health/water-sanitation-and-health/chemical-hazards-in-drinking-water/per-and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances (accessed 2023-03-27).
  3. 3
    Interstate Technology Regulatory Council. PFAS Water and Soil Values Excel file. 2023. https://pfas-1.itrcweb.org/fact-sheets/ (accessed 2023-03-01).
  4. 4
    Canada Department of Health. Limits for PFAS in drinking water in Canada. 2023. https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/environmental-workplace-health/reports-publication/ (accessed 2023-03-27).
  5. 5
    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Proposed PFAS National Primary Drinking Water Regulation. 2023. https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/and-polyfluoroalkyl-substances-pfas (accessed 2023-03-15).
  6. 6
    European Food Safety Authority Risk to human health related to the presence of perfluoroalkyl substances in food. EFSA J. 2020, 18 (9), e06223,  DOI: 10.2903/j.efsa.2020.6223
  7. 7
    Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Toxicological Profile for Perfluoroalkyls. 2021. https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxprofiles/tp200.pdf (accessed 2023-03-27).
  8. 8
    National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Guidance on PFAS Exposure, Testing, and Clinical Follow-Up; The National Academies Press: Washington, DC, 2022.
  9. 9
    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Interim Updated PFOA and PFOS Health Advisories. 2022. https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/drinking-water-health-advisories-pfoa-and-pfos (accessed 2023-03-27).
  10. 10
    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Drinking Water Treatability Database. https://www.epa.gov/water-research/drinking-water-treatability-database-tdb (accessed 2023-03-27).
  11. 11
    Appleman, T. D.; Higgins, C. P.; Quinones, O.; Vanderford, B. J.; Kolstad, C.; Zeigler-Holady, J. C.; Dickenson, E. R. V. Treatment of poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances in U.S. full scale water treatment systems. Water Res. 2014, 51, 246255,  DOI: 10.1016/j.watres.2013.10.067
  12. 12
    Belkouteb, N.; Franke, V.; McCleaf, P.; Kohler, S.; Ahrens, L. Removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) in a full-scale drinking water treatment plant: Long-term performance of granular activated carbon (GAC) and influence of flow-rate. Water Res. 2020, 182, 115913,  DOI: 10.1016/j.watres.2020.115913
  13. 13
    Appleman, T. D.; Dickenson, E. R. V.; Bellona, C.; Higgins, C. P. Nanofiltration and granular activated carbon treatment of perfluoroalkyl acids. Journal of Hazardous Materials 2013, 260, 7406,  DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2013.06.033
  14. 14
    McCleaf, P.; Englund, S.; Ostlund, A.; Lindegren, K.; Wiberg, K.; Ahrens, L. Removal efficiency of multiple poly and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) in drinking water using granular activated carbon (GAC) and anion exchange (AE) column tests. Water Res. 2017, 120, 7787,  DOI: 10.1016/j.watres.2017.04.057
  15. 15
    New Jersey Drinking Water Quality Institute. Recommendation on Perfluorinated Compound Treatment Options for Drinking Water. 2015. https://www.nj.gov/dep/watersupply/pdf/pfna-pfc-treatment.pdf (accessed 2023-03-27).
  16. 16
    New Jersey Drinking Water Quality Institute. Second Addendum to Appendix C: Recommendation on Perfluorinated Compound Treatment Options for Drinking Water. 2017. https://www.state.nj.us/dep//watersupply/pdf/pfos-recommendation-appendix-c.pdf (accessed 2023-03-27).
  17. 17
    New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Drinking Water Watch. https://www9.state.nj.us/DEP_WaterWatch_public/index.jsp (accessed 2023-03-27).
  18. 18
    European Chemicals Agency. PFAS Restriction Proposal. https://echa.europa.eu/-/echa-publishes-pfas-restriction-proposal (accessed 2023-03-27).
Cited By

This article has not yet been cited by other publications.

    Elizabeth Southerland

