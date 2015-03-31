American Chemical Society Selects New Leaders

Abstract
For the American Chemical Society, 2014 marked a time of major leadership changes. ACS members voted in a new president-elect as they do each year, while the ACS Board of Directors appointed a new executive director and chief executive officer, a board chair, and editors-in-chief for Chemical & Engineering News and nine of the society’s journals. Last month, Donna J. Nelson, an organic chemistry professor at the University of Oklahoma, was selected ACS president-elect for 2015. Diane Grob Schmidt will serve as ACS president in 2015. And Tom Barton will become immediate past-president. Earlier this month, the board elected Pat N. Confalone as its chair for 2015; he succeeds William F. Carroll Jr., who served as chair from 2012 to 2014. Thomas M. Connelly Jr. was appointed to replace Madeleine Jacobs as ACS executive director and CEO, effective Feb. 17, 2015. Connelly, 62, is retiring as DuPont’s executive vice president ...
