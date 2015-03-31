Activist Funds Shape Chemical Firms

Abstract
In September, Seifi Ghasemi stood before a financial conference in New York City and said he had personally met more than 3,000 employees at Air Products & Chemicals in the 75 days since he took over the top job at the firm. Ghasemi said he wants to cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit at Air Products and a culture of “motivating” people instead of “shouting and screaming” at them. Ghasemi became chief executive after William A. Ackman, who leads the activist hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, succeeded in pushing out his predecessor, John E. McGlade. Ghasemi pledged to turn things around at Air Products and help it recapture the leadership in industrial gases that it enjoyed decades ago. He put other businesses that compose about one-quarter of the firm’s revenues—specialty chemicals and electronic materials—on notice: significantly improve profit margins, or else. “If they improve their performance in such a way that ...
